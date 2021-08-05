



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce the below players have been identified through Association National Under-18 campaigns to attend National camp later this year.





The Performance Network is a national decentralised programme that is focused on the development of individuals. Under 18’s is the first identification opportunity and therefore connection to the Performance Network. Identification and talent confirmation takes place over time, players can be added based on current performance and future potential.



MEN



Hayden Ganley (Northland), Manraj Gill, Luka Clark, Mathew Vaughan, Devon Hari (Auckland), Jordon Thomas, Scott Cosslett, Steven Lydiard, Milan Patel, Karl Wallace, Finn Burridge, Reegan Yurjevic (North Harbour), Thomas Marchant, Sam Lints, Flynn Hutchinson (Waikato), Vance Harvey, Bradley Rothwell (Bay of Plenty), Jonty Elmes (Hawkes Bay), Jordan Whittleston (Taranaki), Zach Carline, Hael Pritchard, Blake Rhodes-Robinson (Manawatu), Timothy Crawford, Daniel Stevens, Xander Redgrave (Wellington) Charlie Swan, Charlie Morrison, Hugh Nixon, Kyle Houston, Matthew Wilson, Cam Slee (Canterbury), Benji Culhane, Patrick Ward, Toby Dean, Daniel Torr, Thomas Meder (Otago) Max Milne (Southland)



WOMEN



Brodie Cochrane, Amy Hunt, Kyra Manahi (Northland), Kaea Elliott, Emma Irwin, Arabella Loveridge, Rose Parkinson, Lucy Russ (Auckland) Paige Blake, Bella Browne, Chloe Browne, Georgie Shotter (North Harbour) Kuinivia Blakelock, Monet Elisak, Kelsey Teneti (Counties Manukau) Jaimee Eades, Aleksia Junge, Halle Scurrah (Waikato), Hannah Cotter, Hannah Findlay, Emma Findlay, Georgia Mayo, Ruby Roberts (Hawkes Bay) Ella Bayley (Manawatu) Amy Bunny, Kianna Dawson (Wairarapa) Ruby Baker, Kate Kominik-Fraser, Sorita Pho, Riana Pho, Baylee Whenuaroa (Wellington) Hayley McKellow, Tessa Reid, Annabelle Schneideman, Issy Story, Mezzy Surridge (Canterbury) Brianna Curtis (Central Otago)



All players will be contacted with next steps in the coming week.



Hockey New Zealand Media releas