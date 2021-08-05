Turkey v Portugal 6 – 0



Today’s first match of Pool B between Turkey and Portugal. Team’s stand for the battle which one will go to the semi-final on Friday. Both teams had 3 points (Switzerland 6 points, Slovakia 0 points). In the 1st quarter, debutants showed they are fighters and will not give up so easily. Turkish ladies broke Portugal’s defense at the end of the first quarter and did not want to stop. In the 2nd and 3rd quarters, Turkey scored 4 more goals. Gültekin Fatma Songül was on fire and today and scored 4 goals, Bahçivan Emine and Güzelal Kübra added 2 more goals for the team and ended with a final result of 6 – 0.





Slovakia v Switzerland 0 – 7



The second match of the day, to finalize Pool B standing was between Slovakia and Switzerland. In the first, two-quarters the Slovakian ladies had a strong defense and didn’t let opponents score the goals. Unfortunately, after halftime, the Switzerland squad changed their tactics and scored 6 goals during the last two quarters. 2 goals scored Zimmermann Carina and 1 goal scored Trösch Tamara, Pöhler Nele, Thoma Janice, Weber Stephanie, and Stomps Sofie.

Final Ranking Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Switzerland 3 3 0 0 11 2 9 9 2 Turkey 3 2 0 1 17 3 14 6 3 Portugal 3 1 0 2 6 8 -2 3 4 Slovakia 3 0 0 3 1 22 -21 0

Slovenia v Croatia 0 – 6



The last match of the day, between two equal teams, Slovenia and Croatia, brings a lot of spectators to the venue. Local people from the village come to celebrate hockey together with home team ladies. This was the last Pool A match and both teams wanted to go to the semi-final. First half time both teams had a chance to score the goal, but unluckily the ball didn’t cross the goal line. After half time, Croatian ladies took initiative in the hands and ended the match 0 – 6. The goals scored: 3 goals (Hrupec Petra), 1 goal (Litvic Una, Lagančić Dora, Nizek Lucija).



Final Ranking Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ukraine 2 2 0 0 24 0 24 6 2 Croatia 2 1 0 1 6 10 -4 3 3 Slovenia 2 0 0 2 0 20 -20 0



Upcoming games on 6th August (tomorrow is a rest day!)



6 Aug



11:30 SLO – POR Pool C

13:45 UKR – TUR SF1

16:00 SUI – CRO SF2



Follow the live scores here: https://tms.fih.ch/competitions/1266



EuroHockey