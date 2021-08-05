EuroHockey Championship III Men 2021 - Day 4
Lousada, Portugal
4 Aug 2021 BLR v MLT (Pool A) 9 - 0
4 Aug 2021 CZE v LTU (Pool B) 6 - 0
4 Aug 2021 SVK v POR (Pool B) 2 - 2
5 Aug 2021 is a rest day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|2
|9
|4
|2
|Turkey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Malta
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|-12
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Czech Republic
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|9
|2
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Lithuania
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|4
|Slovakia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|1