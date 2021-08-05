



ANALYSIS | Hockey Australia High Performance Pathways Manager Ian Rutledge provides his insight into tonight’s Gold Medal Match.





It is rare that the best two teams in the world play off in the Olympic Final. Australia (#1) and Belgium (#2) have been fighting it out for top position over the past five years but have only met once in a Final (2019 Pro League). Both teams finished top of their respective pools undefeated (4 wins, 1 draw each).



Both teams are led by journeymen coaches with immense Olympic coaching experience:

Colin Batch – 5 Olympics (2 as an Assistant Coach, 3 as a Head Coach).

Shane McLeod – 4 Olympics (4 as a Head Coach).



Heading into the Gold Medal Match, both teams are the top 2 in attack and defence. Goals For (BEL 34, AUS 27), Goals Against (BEL 12, AUS 12).



BEL slightly lead Penalty Corner Conversion (31%, AUS 28%) with AUS in front on Field Goal Conversion (29%, BEL 27%) and Overall Accuracy (65%, BEL 59%).



Both teams possess the two leading scorers and world class drag flickers– Alex Hendrickx (BEL) 14 goals and Blake Govers (AUS) 7 goals. Also expect Tom Boon (BEL) and Jeremy Hayward (AUS) to feature in penalty corners.



Both teams are great defensive units, equal on Goals Against per Game (1.7). Both teams limiting opportunities against (AUS 8.7 per game, BEL 8.0 per game). Both teams near equal limiting opposition goal conversion AUS (20%), BEL (21%). Save % pf goalkeepers for both teams (Andrew Charter (AUS) 70%, Vincent Vanasch (BEL) 64%).



This will be a cracking game that will be played in the right spirit. Two great teams, very well coached, with aggressive and potent attacks who also possess exceptional defensive units and goalkeepers.



Today it will be about precision under pressure, with the winner the undisputed #1.



