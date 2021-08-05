Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indian hockey team will bounce back against Britain - Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Published on Thursday, 05 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
The Indian women's hockey team has learnt to bounce back from losses, said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne


Indian Women Hockey Team (Source: Hockey India)

The Indian women's hockey team has learnt to bounce back from losses, said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, adding that the defeat to Argentina in the Olympic semifinal is history as the side focusses on claiming a historic bronze. A brave Indian women's hockey team put up a gritty performance but it was not enough to secure a maiden Olympic final berth as it lost 1-2 to world no.2 Argentina in a hard-fought semifinal on Wednesday. India still have a chance to win the bronze medal as they will take on Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match on Friday.

