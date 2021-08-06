India made a lot of progress in hockey at the Olympics as the men's team won the bronze medal and the women came in at the fourth spot.





Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, PM Modi announces , PM Modi Twitter handle



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's highest sporting honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been rechristened as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.





The award was earlier named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi but has now be renamed in honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. The change comes following the commendable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



PM Modi took to social media to make the announcement and said he had been getting many requests from citizens about the same.



"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.



India made a lot of progress in hockey at the Olympics as the men's team won the bronze medal and the women came in at the fourth spot.



The prime minister added that there is a renewed interest towards the sport across India and this is a very positive sign. The prestigious award carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.



Daily News & Analysis