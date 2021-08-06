



SPAR South Africa captain Cindy Hack has announced her retirement from International Indoor Hockey. Hack who is the most capped African Indoor Hockey player became the first player to reach 100 caps against Ireland in December 2019. She retires with 110 caps to her name and remarkably 108 goals.





“After a wonderful international hockey career, I would hereby like to officially announce my retirement from South African International and provincial hockey. I am eternally grateful for all the support over the years, and I feel privileged to have been able to represent and captain for my country on so many occasions for so many years. I am so excited to see what lies ahead for the incredibly talented young players! I look forward to supporting from the stands as the next generation takes the game forward!” shared Hack in announcing her retirement.



From her debut back in 2006, through two Indoor Hockey World Cups and the birth of two wonderful daughters, Hack has been the epitome of a professional. This in an amateur sport where she must still be a full-time mother and complete her day job working for the University of Free State. At an advanced age in hockey terms, Hack is playing with a youthful exuberance more so now than previously in her career. Much like a fine wine, Hack kept getting better with age!



Hack enjoyed tremendous success with the team in recent years leading them to the Croatian Cup as well as series victories over Switzerland, Ireland and Czech Republic, while sharing a test series with Poland away from home.



On the occasion of her 100th test match, Jamie Southgate, her national teammate for more exactly half her tests, was glowing in her praise of Hack.



“Since I have been in the team, Cindy has always been the busy bee of the team, if she is not playing hockey then she is working and if not working she is looking after two incredible daughters. Our captain fantastic, Cindy is an outright goal scoring machine, she has so much more knowledge and experience of the game which helps a lot of individuals find their feet in the national team, including me. Not only that, but her personality is so warm and welcoming that there is no fear to just be yourself. Cindy, along with the seniors, have played a vital role in installing a family orientated culture and I will forever be proud to call these ladies my family. Cindy is a pillar of strength in our team and possesses all the qualities of a true leader. Most importantly she is my friend, and I am so honoured to be able to play alongside someone of her calibre.”



SA Hockey CEO Marissa Langeni shared



“On behalf of the South African Hockey Association I would like to thank Cindy for her fantastic and unwavering dedication and commitment to the sport. Cindy has always carried herself with dignity and class and was a model representative for the green and gold. Well, we are sad we won’t see you on the court anymore, the impact you have had will be seen for many more years to come!”



SA Hockey Association media release