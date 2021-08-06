Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Telling pictures of Savita Punia and Sreejesh after the match are worth more than one thousand words

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
Savita Punia with her brilliant performance wins billions of hearts


This picture says a thousand words. Reuters

It was heartbreaking on Friday to see the Indian women hockey team cry as Britain earned the bronze medal after a hard fight at the Olympics.



Especially watching Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia, the star of the Indian women's hockey campaign at the Olympics, breaking down as the game ended, was heartbreaking.

Also read: Goalkeeper Sreejesh sits on top of goalpost to celebrate Olympic win as teammates cry and hug each other, pic viral

‘India hockey women players did something special at Olympics’: Britain girls in consolation act after heartbreaking loss

And it all came a day after the men’s hockey team goalkeeper Sreejesh sat on top of the goalpost to celebrate the Olympic win as the men hugged each other and cried.

    Let me smile now

