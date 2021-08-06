Savita Punia with her brilliant performance wins billions of hearts





This picture says a thousand words. Reuters



It was heartbreaking on Friday to see the Indian women hockey team cry as Britain earned the bronze medal after a hard fight at the Olympics.





Especially watching Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia, the star of the Indian women's hockey campaign at the Olympics, breaking down as the game ended, was heartbreaking.



And it all came a day after the men’s hockey team goalkeeper Sreejesh sat on top of the goalpost to celebrate the Olympic win as the men hugged each other and cried.



