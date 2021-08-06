We didn't win medal, but I think we won something bigger, says Indian women's hockey coach





Photo tweeted by @GBHockey



Thankyou messages started pouring in for the hockey coach even as the Indian women team lost 4-3 to the Great Britain. Soon as the game ended, the girls were on their knees and in tears. The coach, Sjoerd Marijne, consoled the girls and hugged them.







Deep Ekka of India is consoled after they lost their match. Reuters



Interestingly it was not just the coach, but also the opponent Britain team that consoled the Indian team.



Great Britain Hockey tweeted, "Hockey India you've done something special at Tokyo 2020 - the next few years look very bright."



What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent