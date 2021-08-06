Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

‘India hockey women players did something special at Olympics’: Britain girls in consolation act after heartbreaking loss

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

We didn't win medal, but I think we won something bigger, says Indian women's hockey coach


Photo tweeted by @GBHockey

Thankyou messages started pouring in for the hockey coach even as the Indian women team lost 4-3 to the Great Britain.  Soon as the game ended, the girls were on their knees and in tears. The coach, Sjoerd Marijne, consoled the girls and hugged them.




Deep Ekka of India is consoled after they lost their match. Reuters

Interestingly it was not just the coach, but also the opponent Britain team that consoled the Indian team.  

Great Britain Hockey tweeted, "Hockey India you've done something special at Tokyo 2020 - the next few years look very bright."

    What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.