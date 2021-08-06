Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

From almost failing to qualify, Rani Rampal's hockey team earns glory in Tokyo Olympics

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
View Comments

The Indian women's hockey team, which were on the verge of missing the berth for the Tokyo Olympics, pulls off a spirited show by reaching the semifinals.

By Md Imtiaz


Indian hockey team after their win over Australia Indian women's hockey team after their win over Australia (Source: AP)

With the onset of November in 2019, the Indian women's hockey team tested their fate amid a full-house audience at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the bid to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. They played the minnows USA women's hockey team in FIH Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in a two-leg encounter.



For the full story click here

The Bridge has many quality stories  looking at the results, player reactions and feedback from India. Please look as the stories that interest you here

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.