Great Britain claimed bronze in the women's hockey at Tokyo 2020 with a thrilling 4-3 victory against India.





The 2016 gold medallists took an early 2-0 lead but fell 3-2 down in the third quarter.



They came back to draw level before Grace Balsdon struck the winning goal after a succession of penalty corners.



The win means it is the third Olympic Games in a row Great Britain have won a medal, after the women also claimed bronze in 2012.



World champions the Netherlands take on Argentina in the gold medal match at 11:00 BST.



Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb told BBC Sport: "It's been a tough five years and I couldn't be prouder of them all.



"We're all here because we still had that little bit of belief deep down and there's been loads of time over the years where we've doubted we could achieve this and I'm just so pleased and proud.



"This cycle has not been too much of a rollercoaster because there's not been many highs. Olympic bronze even a few months ago was in our wildest dreams."



There were tears at full time as Great Britain celebrated their third Olympic bronze medal.



India's women, competing for a medal for the first time, were unable to mirror the achievements of their men's team, who won bronze on Thursday to end a 41-year wait for a medal.



GB, who claimed gold following a dramatic penalty shootout victory against the Netherlands five years ago, were deserved winners in Yashio.



Elena Rayer's deflected cut-back opened the scoring for GB before Sarah Robertson's excellent reverse-stick strike made it 2-0 after a smart save from goalkeeper Maddie Hinch at the other end.



India rallied when Gurjit Kaur scored twice in quick succession from penalty corners and they went 3-2 up when Vandana Katariya capitalised on a scramble in the D.



GB re-grouped and captain Pearne-Webb scored a rare goal before the defending champions piled on the pressure in the third quarter.



Balsdon eventually scored the winner from another penalty corner routine and despite a few late attempts from India, GB held on.



'GB managed the pressure' - analysis



Kate Richardson-Walsh, 2016 Olympic gold medal winner on BBC TV:



GB managed the pressure phenomenally well, managed the clock and were clinical when they got their chances. I'm really pleased for that team.



India are so dangerous on the counter-attack and they're so lethal on penalty corners, so Great Britain had to be so diligent - and they were.



