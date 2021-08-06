Great Britain women won their third Olympic medal in a row after epic bronze medal match against India





Great Britain women have now won three Olympic hockey medals in a row PIC: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo



Players sank to their knees, both teams did. As temperatures nudged 42C on the pitch, mercury turned to bronze after this breathless encounter; a see-saw, pulsating match ending 4-3 to Great Britain women, who won a third succesive Olympic hockey medal.



