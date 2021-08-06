Belgium men beat Australia in a pulsating men's Olympic hockey final 3-2 in a shoot-out



By Rod Gilmour





Vincent Vanasch is engulfed by Belgium team-mates after Olympic final win PIC: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed



The prediction had come three years early. The wait at the Oi Stadium felt like an eternity. After a dramatic shoot-out, Vincent Vanasch stood firm on a retake as Belgium men became Olympic hockey champions for the first time on Thursday.



