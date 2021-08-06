Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Belgium men win Olympic hockey gold after shoot-out win over Australia

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 21
View Comments

Belgium men beat Australia in a pulsating men's Olympic hockey final 3-2 in a shoot-out

By Rod Gilmour


Vincent Vanasch is engulfed by Belgium team-mates after Olympic final win PIC: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The prediction had come three years early. The wait at the Oi Stadium felt like an eternity. After a dramatic shoot-out, Vincent Vanasch stood firm on a retake as Belgium men became Olympic hockey champions for the first time on Thursday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.