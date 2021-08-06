Catriona Dixon





The Australian team poses for a photo after the gold medal final match between Australia and Belgium on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan



The Kookaburras' dream of an Olympic gold medal has ended in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out but the result comes with a silver lining for a team who proved against all odds to be among the world's best.





In a match full of suspense and emotion, Belgium emerged victorious 3-2 in the shootout after scores were locked 1-1 at full time.



The Europeans took an early lead in the cut-throat shoot-out, but their victory celebrations were premature with the video referee calling a foul and ordering a retake of the last attempt, giving the Kookaburras just one more chance to score.



But it was not to be, Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch proving the hero to give Belgium their first gold medal in Olympic men's hockey history.



The Kookaburras' silver medal capped a courageous campaign. They remained undefeated until the gold medal match and showed tenacity, togetherness and a standard of hockey that was world class throughout the tournament despite a tumultuous preparation.







In the past 18 months, they played just six international matches against New Zealand leading into the Olympics due to COVID.



The silver medal positions the Kookaburras as one of the most successful teams in Australian Olympic history having won 10 medals since the sport made its debut in 1908.



"I'm extremely proud," said Batch, who was an assistant coach when Australia last won gold in Athens in 2004.



"The players are hurting because they wanted the gold medal and did everything possible to get it.



"They had a great campaign, they did everything we asked of them and it will hurt for some time, but we are enormously proud of what they have achieved.



"In time, and on reflection they will have some joy in a silver medal, we just weren't good enough in the shoot outs but full credit to the way we played in the second half."







The result was bitter-sweet for four-time Olympian and co-captain Eddie Ockenden who had hoped to win gold after claiming two bronze medals in 2008 and 2012.



The Tasmanian combined with West Australian two-time Olympian Aran Zalewski to lead a team in Tokyo that boasted 10 Olympic debutants.



"It was a tough match," Ockenden said.



"It was such a close game, I thought we had the running at the end but just couldn't quite get there.



"Shoot-outs are tough. I prefer extra time. We couldn't get it done in the shootout."



Belgium signalled their intentions early in the match dominating possession and penetrating the Kookaburras' goal circle four times with shots by Antonine Kina and Sebastien Dockier ably defended by goalkeeper Andrew Charter in the opening quarter.



The Australians replied running three attacks on the Belgium goal with Tom Wickham taking a shot only to be denied by Vanasch to keep the score nil-all at the break.



Outstanding defence by Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson and Josh Simmonds kept the Red Lions at bay, shutting down two penalty corner attempts by drag flick ace Alex Hendrickx and another four shots on goal.



Belgium continued to dominate despite the Kookaburras building through the finesse of Jake Whetton, Josh Beltz and Lachi Sharp, but were unable to convert their attacking opportunities.



Just two minutes into the second half seasoned forward Florent van Aubel managed to beat Charter after a drive from Cedric Charlier to put the Belgians in front.



Whetten and Wickham continued to press the circle gaining a penalty corner with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but Vanasch was superb in defence to keep out Jeremy Hayward's drag flick attempt.



Wickham's persistence was rewarded in the 47th minute when he tapped in an aerial shot at goal from Zalewski to level the scores.



The Kookaburras dominated the final five minutes with Brand and Flynn Olgilvie creating opportunities along with Zaleski, but despite their dominance, they could not find a winner as full time signalled the gold medal would be decided by a penalty shootout.



In what was a nailing biting decider with Belgium having the upper hand early and Vanasch proving the difference.







The Olympic Final between the world's top two hockey nations lived up to the billing. Cruelly for the Kookaburras, they were not the ones celebrating at the end of an enthralling contest.



Match Details



Kookaburras 1 (Wickham 47')

Belgium 1 (van Aubel 32')

Belgium wins shootout 3-2

@ Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo



Kookaburras: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 5.Tom Wickham, 6.Matthew Dawson, 10.Josh Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden (c), 12.Jake Whetton, 13.Blake Govers, 14.Dylan Martin, 15.Josh Simmonds, 16.Tim Howard, 17.Aran Zalewski, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Daniel Beale, 29.Tim Brand, 30.Andrew Charter (gk), 32.Jeremy Hayward



Hockey Australia media release