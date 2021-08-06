Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Sreejesh's medal-winning save a defining moment for Indian hockey, says Muneer Sait

Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 20
View Comments

Sait, a former Olympic medal-winning goalkeeper, said India's jinx-breaking medal win in Tokyo will be a turning point for the sport in India once again.

S. Dinakar


“If Sreejesh had not made that save I don’t know what would have happened. India played with great heart, skill and spirit after going 3-1 down," said former India goalkeeper Muneer Sait.   -  PTI

The lasting image for Muneer Sait from India's dramatic Olympic hockey bronze medal clash on Thursday was goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh producing a spectacular save in the dying moments off a German penalty corner.



Himself an accomplished goalkeeper in the 1960s and 1970s - he won a bronze in the 1968 Mexico Olympics - Sait said India’s jinx-breaking medal win in Tokyo would give a huge fillip to the game in the country.

“If Sreejesh had not made that save I don’t know what would have happened. India played with great heart, skill and spirit after going 3-1 down. In Simranjeet Singh we have a very promising centre-forward. He is sharp in front of the goal and doesn’t hesitate to shoot,” Sait said.

Sportstar

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.