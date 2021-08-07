Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Victory for Scotland emerging squads on day one of Wales test series

Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 29
Scotland Emerging Girls 4-3 Wales

Scotland Emerging Girls took a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Wales in the first match of three at the Glasgow National Hockey centre.



It was a very close first half with the Scots making a nervous start, which was understandable with 95% of the team earning their first cap.

The second half, however, saw a much more composed and impressive outing from the Scots and they were a rewarded with a goal through Jess Main early in the second half.

After this the contest became something of a cat and mouse affair with Wales equalising, Scotland retaking the lead after a lovely move down the right and finish by Emma Murray, before another equaliser from Wales.

The game went to 3-3 with Scotland going ahead through Kirsten Muirson and Wales again equalising.

Then with 30 seconds left to play the Scots took the victory with a well finished penalty corner into the bottom corner by Main to give Scotland a well-earned 4-3 victory.

Scotland Emerging Boys 2-1 Wales

In a game that saw 18 new caps for Scotland it was the Scots who ran out 2-1 winners over Wales at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.

Scotland got off to a great start with a very mature performance from the first whistle. The great start was rewarded by a great goal. From a position of deep defence, Scotland won the ball and set off on a brisk counter attack which saw them pass the ball around the keeper for Murray Griffiths to finish and make it 1-0.

As the game progressed Scotland’s mature start waned somewhat with some needless cards. Eventually Wales capitalised and equalised to make it 1-1.

The equaliser set up a grandstand finish and with 30 seconds left on the clock it went the way of the Scots. A penalty corner routine saw Henry Porter pounce on a block by the keeper and scramble the ball home to give Scotland the win.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

 

