Scotland U23 men won 5-0 in the opening game of a three match series against Wales in Wrexham. Fraser Heigh scored twice, while AJ Lochrin, Jack Jamieson and Keir Robb all got a goal each.





It was a slow start to the game with Wales edging the play in the opening quarter. Scotland defended two penalty corner opportunities well and kept themselves in the contest. Against the run of play it was the Scots who took the lead when Fraser Heigh struck just before the break to make it 1-0.



The second quarter saw Scotland step up the play and take control of the match. There were chances for Sam Knight and Jacob Tweedie but neither found the net. Despite Scotland’s dominance it remained 1-0 at half time.



Scotland really turned the screw in the third quarter and made their control of play count. Andrew Lochrin found the net when he deflected a corner to make it 2-0. A short while later and a lovely drag flick by Jack Jamieson made it 3-0.



The final quarter saw Scotland continue to dominate play and Keir Robb soon made it 4-0. Robb carried the ball into the D from the right and struck after Scotland won the ball after some good pressing.



Then Heigh struck his second and Scotland’s fifth when he found the net on the rebound to make it 5-0.



Graham Moodie said, “It was a really good performance and we could have scored more, though it probably wouldn’t have been a fair reflection of the match. We really grew into the game and got better and better as the match continued.



“There were lots of really good performances today and it was pleasing to see the U19 players come in and step up to this level with some good performances. We’ll look forward to tomorrow’s game and look to improve further.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release