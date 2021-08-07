Day 5, 6 August 2021



Slovenia v Portugal 0 – 6



The first match of the day was between the home team and debutants. In the 5th minute, the Portuguese scored a nice field goal and was going to the win, but next 30 minutes Slovenian ladies didn’t let them score any goal.





At the end of the 3rd quarter, Claudia Fidalgo scored the second goal and create a scoring mood for the team which scored four more goals in the last quarter.



Goals scored: Sousa Katarina, Fidalgo Claudia, Ledesma Mariana, Nunes Daniela, Oliveira Irina, Oliveira Flávia. After this game Portugal ladies, the biggest surprise of the tournament, finishing in 5th place of the tournament.



Ukraine v Turkey 3 – 1



The first semi-final Ukraine against Turkey started as a very quick game. Both teams took the same tactic – ‘high pressure’. At the end of the first quarter, the Ukrainian ladies had a penalty corner and Yevheniya Kernoz scored the first goal for the team.



In the 3rd quarter, the action was on the Turkish team’s side, Karyna Leonova scored in 32nd minute, but Ukraine ladies can’t score any goal till the end of the quarter. Turkish team had one penalty corner in this quarter, unfortunately, the goal was not scored.



In the 4th quarter the situation changed, Turkish team took initiative and most of the time action was on the Ukraine side. Finally, İlayda Taşkiran scored a field goal and Turkish ladies tried to keep pressure on opponents. In the 57th minute, Oksana Ponomarenko scored one more goal for the team and the final result, which gives a ticket to the final for the Ukraine team, 3 – 1.



Switzerland v Croatia 4 – 0



The second semi-final between Switzerland and Croatia was tough for both teams. Everyone wanted to go to the final, so in the first quarter, teams played head-to-head. In the 19th minute, Ria Müller scored first field goal for Swiss ladies. Croatian team defend was strong ant players didn’t let to score the second goal until the 45th minute when Switzerland had a penalty corner and Sofie Stomps ended it with a goal. After Carina Zimmermann and Sara Zbinden scored two more goals and Swiss going to the final with a final result of 4 – 0.



Dawn Bonner, Umpire manager of the tournament said “We have a very keen team of eight umpires who arrived on the 30th / 31st July to umpire in EuroHockey Championship III. Of the eight umpires only two had “caps”, so six were going to their first Senior International cap. The umpiring team represented six different countries. Within the umpiring team – we have representatives from National Panel and EHF programmes including UDP and U4E. I’m happy that ‘third team’ had the opportunity to be here and all through enjoyed their first international cap.”



The event ends tomorrow with Ukraine and Switzerland contesting the final! All games will earn vital ranking points for the teams for the 2022 EuroHockey qualification events ahead of the 2023 Championships:



Final games on Saturday 7th August:

10:15 SLO – SVK Pool C

12:45 TUR – CRO 3rd/4th Place

15:00 UKR – SUI Final



Follow the live scoring here: https://tms.fih.ch/competitions/1266



