Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

"Won't comment, police is investigating" - Vandana Katariya on casteist abuse

Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

Indian women's hockey player Vandana Katariya, whose family faced casteist abuse after the semifinals loss, said police is investigating the matter


Vandana Katariya hockey Vandana Katariya (Source: Getty Images)

Indian women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya on Friday sought to steer clear of commenting on the alleged casteist slurs hurled at her family after the side lost to Argentina in the Olympic semifinals, saying that the police is probing the incident.

Read the full story here

The Bridge has many more quality articles for you to choose from here

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.