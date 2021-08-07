The Dutch affirmed themselves as hockey powerhouses, winning a record fourth Olympic title. With the victory, they cemented their status as the most successful women’s hockey nation at the Games, increasing their tally to nine in total.





The opening quarter was a subdued affair in comparison to a final frenetic seven minutes of the second period in which four goals were scored – three courtesy of the Dutch.



Dutch defender Margot van Geffen broke the stalemate in the 23rd minute, sending the ball into the box from a penalty corner.



The women in orange showed their teeth, with Caia van Maasakker scoring a brace of goals from penalty corners three minutes apart.



Argentina received a brief reprieve, earning their first penalty corner of the match with Agustina Gorzelany dragging the ball straight through the middle and into the back of the box on the stroke of half-time.



The South Americans enjoyed more possession in the second half but could not convert it into points with the Dutch keeper Maria Verschoor saving a shot in the third quarter.



The Netherlands’ defence held firm despite a persistent onslaught from Argentina, who failed to find the breakthrough despite two penalty corners.



"That's a dream that's come true. Never thought about scoring a goal in the Olympic final but what actually matters is the gold medal," Van Geffen said.



"It's unbelievable, we are so good (and) I think the best team I ever played in. The combinations we play, it's passing and it's so cool."



#Gold Beijing 2008 #Gold London 2012#Silver Rio 2016#Gold Tokyo 2020@oranjehockey regain their Olympic women's #Hockey crown!#StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/JZnEzbejlK

— Olympics (@Olympics) August 6, 2021



IOC Media release