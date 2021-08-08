Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan's Independence Cup Hockey starts today

Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
ISLAMABAD: Three matches are scheduled on the opening day of the First Mari Gas Petroleum Independence Cup Hockey at MPCL Ground on Sunday (today).



WAPDA will face Army, National Bank will take on PAF and Navy will come across Mari Petroleum (MPCL).

The semi-finals are scheduled for August 13 and the final on August 15.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups. Pool A consists of WAPDA, Navy, MPCL and Army. National Bank, SSGC, PAF, and Punjab are in Pool B.

The News International

