“We give our blood, sweat, and tears for the honour of the country, and when he hear of such incidents, it just breaks our heart. Forget a player, this should not happen to anyone in the country,” Rani Rampal said.



Shantanu Srivastava







New Delhi: India women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal has extended her support to teammate Vandana Katariya whose family was subjected to casteist slurs recently.





Speaking to an online media conference organized by Hockey India, Rani called the attacks on Vandana’s family “sad, shameful, and heartbreaking.”



The incident occurred after the team went down to Argentina in the semi-finals. Two upper-caste men reportedly danced outside Vandana’s house in Roshnabad near Haridwar and mocked the family. One of the miscreants is learned to have said that the team lost because it had too many Dalit players in it.



Vandana is the only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. She achieved the feat in team's 4-3 win over South Africa in the final pool match.



“It is a very sad incident. This kind of discrimination and comments should not have a place in our society. When we play for India, we don’t care which caste, creed, region, or religion we come from. All we care for is India.



