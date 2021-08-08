



Scotland Emerging Boys 1-0 Wales



Scotland Emerging boys’ won 1-0 in the second of three matches against Wales at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. A second quarter strike by Owen Hunter was the difference in an excellent performance by the home side.





Scotland started strong and maintained their level of performance throughout the contest; a clear step up on the previous day’s outing.



The deserved lead for the Scots came in the second quarter through a lovely goal by Owen Hunter. Scotland won the ball and Hunter carried it into the circle before converting beautifully on the reverse to make it 1-0.



Tommy Austin and Drew Lobb were on top form and really drove Scotland on as they stepped up and controlled the game.



Jack Adams had a good chance to double Scotland’s lead but he unselfishly tried to pass rather that shoot and the danger was cleared.



The Scots enjoyed several other opportunities to score but in the end they had to settle for 1-0 and an excellent performance. The final encounter between the two is tomorrow at 10am.



Scotland Aspiring Girls 5-1 Wales



Scotland Aspiring Girls were on top form a put in a five-star performance to beat Wales 5-1 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



The Scots got off to a rapid start and Lexie Macmillan opened the scoring in the first minute with a lovely finish to make it 1-0.



The game evened itself out as the first half progressed and allowed Wales to claw their way back in with a goal to make it 1-1 at half time.



There was a clear injection of energy in the home side in the second half and then goals began to fly in. Macmillan scored her second to make it 2-1 before Izzy Usher struck to make it 3-1 to Scotland.



Olivia Elliott was next to add her name to the scoresheet before Hannah Young completed the scoring with a lovely strike from the top of the circle after driving 20 yards to make the chance.



Jess Freehold was another stand out in the performance with really positive proactive defensive work. All in all it was a great outing for the Scots and the emerging squad will play Wales tomorrow at 10am to complete the series.



Scottish Hockey Union media release