Scotland U23 men won match two of a three-game series against Wales in Wrexham 5-3 to follow yesterday’s victory.





The Scots looked on form from the first whistle however the opening goal went to Wales against the run of play. A corner was well converted to give Wales a 1-0 lead.



Scotland came battling back and Fraser Heigh popped up in the right place at the right time to equalise. A crash ball into the D rebounded off the goalkeeper and Heigh found the net to make it 1-1.



It wouldn’t take Heigh too long to bag his, and Scotland’s, second of the match. This time he pounced on a rebound at a penalty corner to make it 2-1.



The on-form Heigh secured his hat-trick when Scotland won the ball high up the pitch and finished well on the press.



The third quarter saw the game tilt slightly with Wales fighting back to eventually make it 3-3 with a goal from open play and a penalty.



Scotland kept on the Welsh in the final quarter and made their pressure count when they won a penalty, which was converted by Andrew Webb to put the Scots back in front.



A penalty corner strike in the final minutes by Jack Jamieson rounded off the scoring and gave Scotland an excellent 5-3 victory, and two wins from two in Wrexham.



Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “We played better than we did yesterday, and so did Wales, so it was an excellent game. I’m really pleased with the win and delighted to build on yesterday’s performance.



“I’m delighted for Fraser Heigh as well, he was well-deserving of his hat-trick and it’s great to see us scoring so many goals in these games.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release