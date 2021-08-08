Final day roundup – EuroHockey Championship III, Women, Lipovci



Slovenia v Slovakia 0 – 4



Last Pool C match between the home team and Slovakia, to finalize 6th and 7th place in the tournament. Slovenia wanted to give good vibes to fans who came to see a victory of their team. As every single match, Slovenian ladies tried their best to score and to defend their own goal, but this time Slovakians were stronger.





In the 2nd minute – Vanessa Čapová, 22nd minute – Karolína Vyskočová, 30th minute – Dominika Zadovska, 56th minute – Natalia Fondrkova.

Turkey v Croatia 3 – 0



In the match for 3rd/4th place between Turkey and Croatia, both teams started in ‘high pressure’, but this tactic didn’t help any team to score the goal in the 1st quarter.



In the 2nd quarter, the teams followed the same tactic and it helped the Turkish ladies score two goals (20th minute – Fatma Songül Gültekin, 22nd minute – Ayla Esen). After halftime, Fatma Songül Gültekin scored one more goal and Croatian ladies lost this match 0 – 3, Turkish ladies bringing bronze medals to the home.



Ukraine v Switzerland 2 – 1 Final



In the final match at first 10 seconds, Ukraine surprised the Swiss ladies when Yevheniya Kernoz scored the first goal from a penalty corner.



From the 2nd quarter, Swiss ladies were pressing the Ukraine team, had few penalty corners, unfortunately, didn’t they score. In the 40th minute, Yuliia Shevchenko scored the second goal for the Ukraine team. In the 57th minute, Janice Thoma ran from the middle of the pitch with the ball, got through two Ukrainian defenders and scored a nice goal for her team. Three minutes until the end of the match and Swiss ladies were pressing opponents so hard. Unluckily, time was running fast and Ukraine team was celebrating the goal medal after the final whistle.



Sanja Kropec, President of Slovenian Hockey Federation, said: “Slovenian Hockey Federation is very honored to be given this opportunity to host EHC III. For our small country and even smaller, but hearty, hockey family this is a great chance to unite, gather fans, raise the motivation of our people, and of course, promote our sport. We are proud to host great hockey nations and our young team was honored to play against better teams. Through hard matches, they learned a lot and got the motivation to train harder in the future. We hope we presented ourselves as a good host for our hockey friends.”



Final standing:



1. Ukraine

2. Switzerland

3. Turkey

4. Croatia

5. Portugal

6. Slovakia

7. Slovenia



Top scorer: Fatma Singül Gültekin (TUR)



EuroHockey media release