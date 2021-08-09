



Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter and Hockeyroos counterpart Rachael Lynch are two of five new members on the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Athletes’ Commission.





Charter and Lynch join Rowie Webster (Water Polo), Cameron Girdlestone (Rowing) and Alex Winwood (Boxing) as the newly elected members.



“On behalf of the Australian hockey community, I congratulate Andrew and Rachael on their appointments to this important commission,” said interim Hockey Australia CEO Michael Johnston.



“Following their performances in Tokyo, they are now both dual Olympians and I am sure, together with the other new members, will make a valuable and positive contribution.”



The role of the Athletes’ Commission is to advise the AOC Executive on all matters relating to the Olympic Movement from an athlete’s perspective.



“The new Commission will steer their own course. I am sure they will find areas of importance to them and really focus their energy and effort on achieving those things,” outgoing Athletes’ Commission Steve Hooker said.



Kookaburras great Jamie Dwyer, who was on the Commission, did not seek re-election.



More information and the full story of the AOC Athletes’ Commission election results.



Hockey Australia media release