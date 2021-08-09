Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Gulf-based Indian businessman announces Rs 1 crore reward to hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh

Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
PR Sreejesh celebrates after India wins the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Reuters) By PTI

A Gulf-based Indian businessman on Monday announced Rs 1 crore cash award to hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh who emerged as one of the stars of the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

