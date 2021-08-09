By Ijaz Chaudhry



Hockey legend Rasheedul Hasan praised the recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan hockey needs remedial measures.





Answering a caller while taking public telephone calls on 01 August, the PM agreed that Pakistan hockey`s constant decline is deplorable, and he especially regretted Pakistan`s non qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. PM also confessed that due to his attention focused mainly on the economic challenges confronting the country, he couldn`t give time to sports especially hockey and squash which brought so many laurels to Pakistan in the past. But now he would take some concrete steps to resurrect hockey.



Rasheedul Hassan, a former national captain and a member of the gold medal winning teams of Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982),Asian Games, Asia Cup & Junior World Cup,addressed a very well attended press conference at the Lahore Press Club.



He commented,`good to know that the PM showed concern for the national game.



Foremost requirement is immediate removal of the President and the Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation.They have totally failed.



During the tenure of PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Pakistan hockey has seen one disaster after another: ranking has slid to 18th, worst position (12th) at the 2018 World Cup, non-qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.



The Senate`s Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination appointed a subcommittee headed by Senator Walid Iqbal to look into Pakistan hockey`s affairs.



In its report, the sub-committee had recommended the immediate removal of PHF`s President and the Secretary General.`



Answering a question who should replace the President and the Secretary of the PHF, Rasheedul Hassan said, ``I cant name anyone. There are capable people. The PM, as the Patron in Chief of the PHF, has the authority to dismiss the incumbents and appoint suitable persons who can take appropriate decisions to put the national game back on the track.``



About how long will it take Pakistan to climb back, the great right half of his time gave the example of India, `they had failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics and could finish only last 12th at the 2012 Olympics. By bringing suitable people at the top,the Indian hockey has constantly improved and they are now on the Olympic podium.`



When asked if he concurs with the Prime Minister that the introduction of the synthetic turf is one of the reasons for the decline in Pakistan`s performance, Rahseedul Hassan didn`t agree, `Pakistan won a number of tournaments on the synthetic turf including the Olympics in 1984 and the World Cup in 1994.`



Regarding the lack of interest in hockey among the youth, he opined `with the national team performing pathetically all this time and not even featuring at the last two Olympics, it is no surprise to see people`s following of hockey diminishing.`



He thanked the Lahore Press Club for organising a very good presser.



In his concluding remarks, Rasheedul Hassan said,`the whole nation is now waiting for some decisive action from the Prime Minister as promised by him on the first of this month`.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



FIeldhockey.com