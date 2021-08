RAWALPINDI: Rana Wahid scored a brace as Wapda beat Army 2-1 in the MPCL Independence Cup Hockey Tournament at the Ayub Park Hockey Ground here on the opening day Sunday.



Wahid scored the opener for Wapda with Arslan making it 1-1 in the third quarter. Wahid again struck in the fourth quarter to take the game away from Army.



