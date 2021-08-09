



Scotland Emerging Girls 4-2 Wales



In an excellent performance Scotland Emerging Girls won the final match of their three-game series against Wales 4-2 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





Scotland opened the scoring. The ball was carried into the D and finished sweetly into the bottom right corner by Emily McLean to make it 1-0.



Then it went to 2-0 through a reverse backhand into the roof of the net by Imogen Shields



The Scots were flying. Alex Bayne drove along the baseline, looked to pass, but instead fired her shot on the reverse into the net.



Wales pulled it back to 3-1 with a penalty flick but the Scots restored their lead from a penalty corner routine; the first strike at goal was saved but the second strike smashed into the net by Darcy Littlefield.



A late Wales strike made a final score of 4-2 and a solid win for the Scots.



Scotland Emerging Boys 2-3 Wales



Scotland Emerging Boys lost the final game of a three-match series against Wales 3-2 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Despite the result the Scots won the series 2-1 in what was an excellent competitive weekend of international youth hockey.



Scotland started the game a little flat and it allowed Wales to capitalise and burst into a two-goal lead.



Murray Banks pulled one back for Scotland just before half time with a great solo goal. He took the ball on a run and beat five players before striking the ball into the bottom corner on the reverse. 2-1.



The Scots equalised in the second half at a short corner when Henry Porter lifted the ball over the keeper on the rebound. 2-2.



Wales went 3-2 ahead and despite a late surge, which included a missed penalty corner at the death, it was Wales who held on for the victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release