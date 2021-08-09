Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Scotland U23 men take clean sweep in Wrexham

Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments



It was three wins from three for Scotland U23 men against Wales in Wrexham as they won the final contest 3-1, to round off a fantastic test series.



Scotland made a decent start to the game and took the lead in the opening quarter. The Scots defended a Welsh corner then sprung a counter attack which was finished neatly by Joe Waterston to make it 1-0.

It went to 2-0 in the second quarter through a lovely flick by Fraser Moran at a corner, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.

The game became scrappy and littered by cards which saw it lack any great momentum.

Despite this Scotland furthered their advantage in the final quarter. A penalty corner hit a player on the line and gave Andrew Webb the chance to score from the penalty spot – he made no mistake, 3-0.

Almost immediately Wales pulled one back. The home side had a penalty corner break down but a player came round the back and struck the ball superbly into the net for 3-1.

Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “Both sides were tired today, it’s difficult to play three games in three days, but I’m really pleased to finish the series on a win. We won all three games, which is fantastic, and we won them all in different ways. Today was a little scrappy but we still got the job done.

“It was great to integrate more players into the squad and there’s a really positive feel over these matches, which is great.”

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.