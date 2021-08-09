



It was three wins from three for Scotland U23 men against Wales in Wrexham as they won the final contest 3-1, to round off a fantastic test series.





Scotland made a decent start to the game and took the lead in the opening quarter. The Scots defended a Welsh corner then sprung a counter attack which was finished neatly by Joe Waterston to make it 1-0.



It went to 2-0 in the second quarter through a lovely flick by Fraser Moran at a corner, giving the visitors a comfortable lead.



The game became scrappy and littered by cards which saw it lack any great momentum.



Despite this Scotland furthered their advantage in the final quarter. A penalty corner hit a player on the line and gave Andrew Webb the chance to score from the penalty spot – he made no mistake, 3-0.



Almost immediately Wales pulled one back. The home side had a penalty corner break down but a player came round the back and struck the ball superbly into the net for 3-1.



Head Coach Graham Moodie said, “Both sides were tired today, it’s difficult to play three games in three days, but I’m really pleased to finish the series on a win. We won all three games, which is fantastic, and we won them all in different ways. Today was a little scrappy but we still got the job done.



“It was great to integrate more players into the squad and there’s a really positive feel over these matches, which is great.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release