PR Sreejesh accorded grand reception in Kochi

Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
A grand reception was accorded to P R Sreejesh at the Cochin International Airport with hundreds of fans thronging the arrival area to welcome their hero


P R Sreejesh presents olympics bronze medal to his father P R Raveendran (Source: Asianet Newsable/Twitter)

A grand reception was accorded to P R Sreejesh, goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday evening at the Cochin International Airport here with hundreds of fans thronging the arrival area to welcome their hero.

