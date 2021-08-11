Eleven players of the men's and women's hockey national teams were accorded a rousing welcome upon their arrival at the Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International airport in Amritsar.





They first headed to the Golden Temple where they reached at 8,20 am.



A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as they claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.



Indian women's hockey team signs off 4th at Olympics after a narrow loss.



The team too created history surpassing all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time. They may have lost the bronze medal but they succeeded in winning hearts.



