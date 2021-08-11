"Hockey has not been on a decline. In fact, it has been on an upswing from 2008 onwards," opines popular commentator and analyst Siddharth Pandey.



By Abhijit Nair





Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)



The Tokyo Olympics was one of the biggest high points for Indian hockey in many years. While the men's team returned with a medal for the first time since the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the women qualified for the semifinal for the first time ever.



