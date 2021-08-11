K ARUMUGAM







He came. He saw. He transformed. It took almost three years for the Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne to bring our women to what they are now. The target, primarily, was getting into the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics, but there were far more takeaways from the campaign after the team went through an ordeal by fire. One can unmistakably see coach Sjoerd Marijne’s stamp behind every moment in their journey that would change the face of women’s hockey forever.



