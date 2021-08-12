by Nigel Simon





National coach Darren Cowie gives instructions to the National Under-21 men’s hockey team during a practice match at the Diego Martin Sports Complex earlier this year. ANTHONY HARRIS



T&T junior men’s hockey men will use the next few days to fine-tune its preparations ahead of its departure this weekend (What day?) for the Junior Men Pan American Hockey Championship scheduled for Santiago, Chile from August 21-28.





The Junior Continental Championships will act as the qualification competition for the 2021 Junior World Cup at the end of the year.



At the seven-team men’s tournament, fifth-ranked T&T will have a tough assignment with top-ranked Argentina, and the fourth-ranked USA in round-robin Pool A, while Brazil, Canada (2nd), Chile (3rd) and Mexico (6th) are in Pool B.



The 18-member squad will be captained by England-based Teague Marcano of English Hockey League Championship Division club, Hampstead & Westminster and also features the Singh brothers of Paragon Tarell and Tariq, Ghardel Elcock, David Coker, forwards Aidan Marcano and Justin Beharry.



Team coach Darren Cowie, a former national senior men’s team captain said he was just in the final phase of local preparations with the players.



He told Guardian Media Sports: “We are just in the last phase of our local-based preparations because when we do reach Chile, we will have to quarantine for one of two days. Then once we come out of quarantine we are expected to play one or two practice matches against Canada and Brazil before tournament play and I will consider that to be our last phase of preparations for our tournament matches. We have a good squad selected and two reserves selected as well who are travelling with the team."



He said: “In these next few days, we are just going to probably do some team building sessions while we also have a few logistical things to finalise like final flight arrangements, equipment and other stuff that the guys will need to get. We also have some testing with regards to fitness to make sure that everybody is in good physical condition and ready and rearing to go and most importantly our PCR Test for the coronavirus to make sure that everybody gets a negative reading.”



Cowie pointed out: "By Saturday we plan on having a team bonding exercise with the group along with fine-tuning of set plays just to keep the guys in good spirits and their mindset ready before we travel along with a session with our psychologist Alexandria Olton who will also be on tour with us, so we are basically ready.”



Looking ahead to the tournament, Cowie noted that Argentina is the powerhouse in the region, so it will basically come down to T&T's clash with the USA for the second spot in their pool to book a spot in the semifinals.



“From there once you win that match you are in the final and on the way to World Champs as the top two teams from the tournament will earn the qualifying places," he concluded.



The team will have their final field training session at the St James Police Barracks on Thursday from 4.30 to 6.30 pm.



Team: Teague Marcano (captain), Malcolm Baptiste (goalkeeper), Jacques Poon-Lewis (goalkeeper), Tarell Singh, Tyrese Benjamin, Ethan Reynos, Jovan Wren, David Coker, Ghardel Elcock, Caleb Guissepi, Jeremy Nieves, Justin Beharry, Tariq Singh, Aidan Marcano, Roshane Hamilton, Joel Daniel, Nicholas Whiteman, Shawn Phillip.



Reserves: Adam Perreira, Matthew Perreira.



Technical staff: Darren Cowie (coach), Akim Toussaint (assistant coach), Sharon Trotman (manager), Alexandria Olton (psychologist), Kanisha Vincent (EDPU Performance Testing)



Junior Men’s Pan Am Hockey Schedule:



August 21:



Argentina vs T&T, 11.30 am

Canada vs Mexico, 2.30 pm

Chile vs Brazil, 4 pm



August 22:



USA vs Argentina, 11.30 am

Mexico vs Brazil, 2.30 pm

Chile vs Canada, 4 pm



August 24:



T&T vs USA, 11.30 am

Canada vs Brazil, 2.30pm

Mexico vs Chile, 4 pm



August 25:



Seventh Playoff: Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool B, 4.30 pm



August 27:



Semifinal:



First Pool A vs 2nd Pool B, 2.30 pm

First Pool B vs 2nd Pool A, 4.30 pm



August 28:



Fifth Playoff: Winner of 7th place vs Third Pool B, 8 am

Third Playoff: Loser of semifinals, 2 pm

Final: Winners of semifinals, 4 pm



The Trinidad Guardian