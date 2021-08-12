Making History – The First hockey world cup to take place on African soil







The International Hockey Federation (FIH), The South African Hockey Association (SAHA), and North West University (NWU) will be hosting the first Junior Hockey Women’s World Cup on African soil.





The event will take place in Potchefstroom from 5 – 16 December at the North West University’s Astro complex. Following Covid-19 restrictions, the event will be hosted in a strict bio-bubble to ensure the safety of all players and officials.



The SA u/21 women’s side will be representing the country as the host nation along with 15 other international teams. Several qualification processes are still taking place, with the final teams participating in the tournament being announced by the International Hockey Federation in September 2021.



What is the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup?



The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup is an exciting event hosted every two years, with 16 international women’s teams competing for the ultimate prize of Junior World Champions. It provides a platform for athletes under the age of 21 to demonstrate their talent and determination on an international stage. The FIH Hockey Junior World Cup is an important milestone for young elite players aspiring to progress their professional hockey careers and represents the pinnacle in international junior hockey.



Event Details:



Official Event Name: FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021

Host City: Potchefstroom

Host Venue: NWU Astro

Date: 5 – 16 December 2021

Stakeholders: FIH, SAHA, NWU



Teams: 16 International u/21 women’s teams – South Africa participating as the host



Making History: Delivering an African first – Bringing a Hockey World Cup Event to Africa for the first time



Safety: The event will be held in a secure bio-bubble without spectators in stadium



A message from the CEO of SAHA – Marissa Langeni



We are very proud to have the opportunity to host the First Hockey World Cup on African Soil. Hosting a Hockey Junior World Cup event in South Africa is a dream come true and provides an amazing opportunity to showcase what a hosting giant South Africa and the continent can be.



It is an event that can inspire the next generation of rising stars and provides a great platform for young athletes to showcase their talents on an international stage.



The South African hospitality is amazing and we look forward to welcoming all the international teams to our beautiful country and sharing the spirit of Ubuntu with the world.



Let us embrace the youth, let us celebrate these rising stars.



A message from the Chairman of the LOC – Sheldon Rostron



The LOC, in conjunction with the South African Hockey Association and North-West University, is excited to welcome the participating teams to our beautiful country and host the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, which is not only a first for the African continent but also for South Africa.



our goal is to deliver an event that showcases not only our ability to host world-class events but also exhibits our hospitality, culture, and beautiful country.



It is an honor and privilege to play for your country and, at this age, there is nothing better than being exposed to an environment that welcomes you into becoming a professional athlete. We would like to make this a memorable event, one that ignites the flame for the future of their careers and leaves a legacy that inspires the next rising stars.



SA Hockey Association media release