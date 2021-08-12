After a long wait, the Welsh Senior Women are finally ready to head off to the highly anticipated EuroHockey Championship II.





Hosted in Prague, Czech Republic from the 15th to 21st August, the women will kick off the action in the opening match of the tournament against Russia on Sunday.



With limited European preparation opportunities this season, the squad is eager to make the most of this occasion to qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers in October.



Congratulations to all the players who have been selected:



Beth Bingham – Holcombe

Ella Jackson – Buckingham

Eloise Laity – Clifton Robinsons

Emily Rowlands – Hampstead & Westminster

Izzie Howell – Durham University

Izzy Webb- Clifton Robinsons

Jo Westwood – Holcombe

Julie Read (Whiting) – Beeston

Livvy Hoskins - Clifton Robinsons

Megan Lewis-Williams – Buckingham

Millie Holme – Buckingham

Natasha Marke-Jones – Clifton Robinsons

Phoebe Richards – Clifton Robinsons

Rose Thomas (VC) – Holcombe

Sarah-Jayne Thorburn – Clifton Robinsons

Sian French (C) – Bowdon

Sophie Robinson – Belper

Xenna Hughes – Bowdon

Sara Davies – Swansea HC

Emily Drysdale – University of Exeter/ISCA



Whilst the preparation in some parts has been far from normal with the many challenges COVID continues to throw at us, I am confident there is nothing more this group of players and staff could have done to prepare ourselves for what is ahead. We will go into the Euros with a lot of belief in our ability as a team to perform well.



You will note the omission of both Leah Wilkinson and Sarah Jones in this selection, who have just secured an amazing Olympic Bronze medal finish alongside their GB teammates in Tokyo. Whilst of course any Wales squad would benefit from their inclusion, with both playing until the very end of the Olympic Games in extremely challenging conditions of heat and humidity, the short turnaround between that and the Euros in Prague would have been a step too far given their recent mental, emotional and physical exertions. We are very clear in our duty to fully respect and understand all our players’ mental and physical health and well-being, therefore their omission was ultimately the right decision for all concerned and a result of open discussion and consultation.



Leah and Sarah’s achievements for Great Britain in Tokyo will have a powerful and long lasting legacy for Welsh Hockey and will have already inspired our team ahead of its Euros campaign. We look forward to seeing both back in a Wales shirt after a well deserved period of rest and recuperation.



We have spent a good deal of time now as a group growing our depth and experience and this is demonstrated in 2 players receiving their first caps in the opening game. Congratulations to both Livvy and Millie for adding value and quality to the squad. We are excited to see what they can do at senior International level. Now, a special mention also to Xenna Hughes, who has been waiting patiently since our last test match in January 2020 to reach this special occasion of 100 caps. It is fitting for the real competitor she is that she marks this milestone in our opening tournament game.

Kevin Johnson (Senior Womens Head Coach)



Please follow @hockeywales on social media for match updates and behind the scenes action throughout the championship.



All matches will be streamed live on EHTV (details to follow).



For the match schedule, head to https://eurohockey.org/event/eurohockey-championship-ii-women/?instance_id=112



