Welsh Senior Women's squad named for EuroHockey Championship
After a long wait, the Welsh Senior Women are finally ready to head off to the highly anticipated EuroHockey Championship II.
Hosted in Prague, Czech Republic from the 15th to 21st August, the women will kick off the action in the opening match of the tournament against Russia on Sunday.
With limited European preparation opportunities this season, the squad is eager to make the most of this occasion to qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers in October.
Congratulations to all the players who have been selected:
Beth Bingham – Holcombe
Ella Jackson – Buckingham
Eloise Laity – Clifton Robinsons
Emily Rowlands – Hampstead & Westminster
Izzie Howell – Durham University
Izzy Webb- Clifton Robinsons
Jo Westwood – Holcombe
Julie Read (Whiting) – Beeston
Livvy Hoskins - Clifton Robinsons
Megan Lewis-Williams – Buckingham
Millie Holme – Buckingham
Natasha Marke-Jones – Clifton Robinsons
Phoebe Richards – Clifton Robinsons
Rose Thomas (VC) – Holcombe
Sarah-Jayne Thorburn – Clifton Robinsons
Sian French (C) – Bowdon
Sophie Robinson – Belper
Xenna Hughes – Bowdon
Sara Davies – Swansea HC
Emily Drysdale – University of Exeter/ISCA
Whilst the preparation in some parts has been far from normal with the many challenges COVID continues to throw at us, I am confident there is nothing more this group of players and staff could have done to prepare ourselves for what is ahead. We will go into the Euros with a lot of belief in our ability as a team to perform well.
You will note the omission of both Leah Wilkinson and Sarah Jones in this selection, who have just secured an amazing Olympic Bronze medal finish alongside their GB teammates in Tokyo. Whilst of course any Wales squad would benefit from their inclusion, with both playing until the very end of the Olympic Games in extremely challenging conditions of heat and humidity, the short turnaround between that and the Euros in Prague would have been a step too far given their recent mental, emotional and physical exertions. We are very clear in our duty to fully respect and understand all our players’ mental and physical health and well-being, therefore their omission was ultimately the right decision for all concerned and a result of open discussion and consultation.
Leah and Sarah’s achievements for Great Britain in Tokyo will have a powerful and long lasting legacy for Welsh Hockey and will have already inspired our team ahead of its Euros campaign. We look forward to seeing both back in a Wales shirt after a well deserved period of rest and recuperation.
We have spent a good deal of time now as a group growing our depth and experience and this is demonstrated in 2 players receiving their first caps in the opening game. Congratulations to both Livvy and Millie for adding value and quality to the squad. We are excited to see what they can do at senior International level. Now, a special mention also to Xenna Hughes, who has been waiting patiently since our last test match in January 2020 to reach this special occasion of 100 caps. It is fitting for the real competitor she is that she marks this milestone in our opening tournament game.
Kevin Johnson (Senior Womens Head Coach)
Please follow @hockeywales on social media for match updates and behind the scenes action throughout the championship.
All matches will be streamed live on EHTV (details to follow).
For the match schedule, head to https://eurohockey.org/event/eurohockey-championship-ii-women/?instance_id=112
