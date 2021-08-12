Member of Indian hockey team, she says missing medal disheartening



Indian hockey team member Monika Malik with her family at her house in Sector 44, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photo: Vicky



Once frustrated over not getting proper attention a few years ago, the two-time hockey Olympian Monika Malik now believes that the team’s fourth finish at the Tokyo Olympics has brought new identity for all members of the Indian women’s hockey team.





Back to her house in Sector 44 here, Monika will soon rejoin the squad for the next year’s World Cup and other tournaments. One of the most experienced defenders of the side, Monika said the entire team was disheartened on missing the bronze by a whisker.





India women’s hockey team members (from left) Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and captain Rani Rampal with Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo



“This Olympics has given us a new identity...not only to us but to all athletes. Each and every team member was disheartened after losing the bronze medal match. We were confident of winning the medal. At the end, we have to accept our mistakes,” she said.



On her future plans, she said, “As long as I am fit, I will keep playing for India...at least till the next Olympics.”



Wish to see Janneke as head coach



While talking about Indian team’s former coach Sjoerd Marijne, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder said the Dutchman was behind the team’s success. “He just thanked each one of us. He wished to go back to his family. The coaching staff really changed our perspective towards the game. We experienced all types of tactical play in this tournament,” said Monika.



When asked who would she like to see as Marijne’s replacement, Monika said: “I would love to see Janneke Schopman (team’s analytical coach) to take over the responsibility. She supported Marijne and the entire squad like a pillar.”



Motivation must for girls



Talking about the odds she faced, Monika said she spent her early days of career at the Chandigarh Hockey Academy (CHA). “I still remember the day when I wanted to leave the academy and return home. There was a time when I refused to stay back at the hostel due to the warden’s strictness and the coach’s training pattern. My parents would come to meet me every day.



They motivated me and to this day, I thank them for not letting me leave the hostel. Girls need such support to tackle life’s odds.”



“My father would bring almonds from Delhi and crush it to make a shake for me... such little things just help one sail through tough times,” said Monika.



She also remembered Olympian Rajinder Singh, a former coach of CHA. “He taught us well and made us tough enough to deal with every situation. He would make an average player an exception on the field. He helped me learn the basics,” she added.



The Haryana-born girl, whose father Takdeer Singh works as an ASI with the Chandigarh Police, remained in the academy from 2007-12 and later moved to her state to pursue higher studies.



“Girls should opt for any kind of sport at a young age. There’s no dearth of talent. The government should channelise it in the right direction by introducing infrastructure, schemes and motivation,” said Monika.



Besides her, the current Indian team featured two other CHA trainees – Sharmila Devi and Reena.



