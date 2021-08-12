Indian men’s hockey team bounced back from a 1-7 defeat to Australia in the group stages and went on to win a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020





Australia defeat was a wake-up call, says India hockey forward Simranjeet Singh Picture by Getty Images



India striker Simranjeet Singh believes that the 1-7 defeat to Australia in the group stages was a wake-up call for the men’s hockey team at Tokyo 2020. It served the team well as they played with greater purpose for the rest of the tournament and won a bronze medal.





Having started their Tokyo 2020 campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, India was crushed by the rampant Australians once again raising concerns over their medal credentials. India, once powerhouses in hockey, hadn’t won an Olympic medal in the sport since their gold-winning run at Moscow 1980 before going to Tokyo.



“Defeat against Australia was a wake-up call for us,” the 24-year-old Simranjeet Singh told India TV.



“I think we were in our comfort zones before the loss. We were told by the coach and captain to not complicate things and not expect easy pickings against teams. We had to come out of our comfort zone to put up a challenge for a medal.”



But India regrouped after the loss and scripted their best group stage performance in more than 40 years. They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Spain and score a morale-boosting 3-1 win over defending champions Argentina. India ended the group stage with a 5-3 win over hosts Japan to record four wins in their five group matches at finish second in Group A.



Simranjeet Singh played his part in India’s success story, scoring a goal against Spain and two against Germany during India’s bronze medal playoff. The Indian hockey team was in stirring form against the Germans as they chased down the elusive medal. India emerged 5-4 winners after 60 minutes of breathtaking action to win their first medal in hockey in 41 years.



"After the bronze, we now shift our focus towards upcoming matches that would hone our skills for Asian Games, World Cup and Commonwealth Games," he added.



Simranjeet was also part of the 2018 Champions Trophy team that won a silver medal and the 2016 Junior World Cup team that won gold.



