Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Rejigging roles between men's and women's teams was 'disrespectful': Coach Sjoerd Marijne

Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

Former Indian coach came to the country to take over the Indian women's team in 2017 but was appointed chief coach of men's side later that year.

Sjoerd Marijne has played his part in scripting Olympic history but the outgoing women's hockey team chief coach still has scars of what he feels was a "disrespectful" transition back in 2018, when he was shunted out from men's side after the Commonwealth Games disappointment.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.