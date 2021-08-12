"Proud of the girls, but important for them to stay focused now" — Coach Sjoerd Marijne



By Vivek Prabhakar Singh





Sjoerd Marijne (Source: India Today)



The Indian women's hockey team missed the Olympic medal by a whisker. The girls in blue fought valiantly and won the hearts of the entire nation. Not many predicted or expected them to reach this far as they entered their first ever semi-final at the Olympics.



