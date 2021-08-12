Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Coach Sjoerd Marijne lauds the effort of the Indian women's team despite missing out on a medal

Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

"Proud of the girls, but important for them to stay focused now" — Coach Sjoerd Marijne

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh


Sjoerd Marijne (Source: India Today)

The Indian women's hockey team missed the Olympic medal by a whisker. The girls in blue fought valiantly and won the hearts of the entire nation. Not many predicted or expected them to reach this far as they entered their first ever semi-final at the Olympics.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.