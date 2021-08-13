The Punjab Armed Police (PAP) on Thursday organised an event to honour the bronze medal winning players of the Indian Olympics men’s hockey team. Police officials accorded a warm welcome to the players. They were brought on the PAP premises in an open jeep with a line of crisply-dressed bhangra players dancing in front of them.





The players were seated on a podium with a huge banner ‘Pride of the Nation’ featuring the four players from Jalandhar — Manpreet, Mandeep, Varun and Hardik. Garlanded by officials, the players, along with their families, were welcomed. Shooting Olympian Anjum Moudgil who also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was also part of the event.



Sports Secretary Bahadur Singh organised the event. He said, “It is a very special occasion for us. Our team has created history. We wanted the best of arrangement for our returning sports heroes. The event was our token of affection for their toil.”



Special DG, Arms Battalion, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota; IG Surinder Kalia; SC Battalion Commandant Manjit Singh Dhesi; Ranbir Singh from the 75 Battalion; Kulwant Singh from the 27 Battalion; along with other senior officials were also present.



Hockey Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi; Padma Shri Awardee wrestler Kartar Singh; Arjuna Awardee Gurdev Singh; Hockey Olympian Harpreet Singh Mander, among other sportspersons were present on the occasion.



The Tribune