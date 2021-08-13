



“Dear Members of the global hockey community, dear hockey fans, dear all,



As the Games of the 32nd Olympiad have just come to an end, I would like to share a couple of words with you to reflect on the amazing experience we’ve just been through.



First and foremost, I have no words to express gratitude on behalf of myself and that of the global hockey community to the Japanese authorities, the Japanese Organising Committee and the International Olympic Committee for having, despite these unprecedented times of pandemic, successfully managed to deliver a truly magnificent Olympic Games Tokyo 2020!



For these organizations to have delivered such an outstanding Olympic Games is, quite simply, a phenomenal achievement.



From our side, we’ve seen top-class hockey and incredible matches, despite preparations which were made far more challenging than usual because of the COVID-19 crisis. In this regard, I’d like to thank wholeheartedly all teams for being such great ambassadors of our sport, even in such difficult circumstances.



Teams from four different continents were involved in the semi-finals. This is a major step for the globalisation of our game, which is such an important factor for its development worldwide.



Special congratulations to all Medallists! This achievement will embellish your lives for ever!



My thanks also go to the umpires and officials. Let’s all remember that they are volunteers, who dedicate a huge part of their precious leisure time for hockey. This is out of pure passion and commitment, something I think is remarkable.



Of course, I’d like to address, from the bottom of my heart, sincerest thanks to the people of Japan, and especially the volunteers. Everyone coming from abroad, from athletes to officials, have been impressed – and surely marked for ever – by their hospitality and friendliness. THANK YOU, JAPAN!



Last but not least, a big thanks to all hockey fans around the world who’ve followed the matches on TV or shared posts on social media. From wherever you are, your support has been felt up to Tokyo!



Of course, hockey never stops! Either now or in a few weeks’ time, you will be on the pitch again, practicing, playing competitive matches, or helping your club, your National Association, etc … And this is great! But for the moment, let’s take the time to look back, relive and appreciate the wonderful time which the Tokyo 2020 hockey events have given us.



Thank you and I wish you all to keep well and safe!”



