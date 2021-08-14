



This weekend and next will see a series of high quality challenge matches with a focus on development leading into the Irish Under-21/Junior Green Army selection.





It started on Friday with a training game between Munster and Leinster and continues with Connacht facing Munster at Rosbrien at 3pm.



Sunday sees Connacht take on Leinster at Athlone before the focus switches to Abbotstown with Leinster meeting Connacht next Friday (4pm) and Munster the day after (2pm).



The series is primarily focused on bringing on the Under-20 age group who have moved out of the Under-19/18 age group and will give those players a chance to develop and be considered for selection into the national Under-21 programme.



The competition is not a formal interpros and scores will not be recorded into the record books. Ulster have opted to not take part this season with a selection from the province taking part in a UK schools event scheduled for early September.



A women’s Under-20 interprovincial competition is scheduled to be played during the season with matches in October, November, December and January.



Under-21 challenge series – schedule

Friday, August 13: Munster v Leinster, 6pm, Garryduff – training game

Saturday, August 14: Connacht v Munster, 3pm, Rosbrien – Irish U-21 selection match

Sunday, August 15: Connacht v Leinster, Athlone – training game

Friday, August 20: Leinster v Connacht, 4pm, Abbotstown – Irish U-21 selection match

Saturday, August 21: Munster v Leinster, 2pm, Abbotstown – Irish U-21 selection match



Irish Hockey Association media release