WAPDA favourites against NBP in hockey final today

Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021
ISLAMABAD: WAPDA start as the favourites against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the Mari Petroleum Independence Cup Hockey final to be played at the Ayub Park Ground on Sunday (today).



WAPDA defeated Pakistan Air Force 5-0 in the first semi-final on Friday.

In the second semi-final, NBP edged out Navy 3-1 in penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza will be the guest of honour at the final.

The News International

 

