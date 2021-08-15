by Nigel Simon



T&T National junior women’s hockey team coach Dwain Quan Chan says he fancies his team’s chances of finishing among the top two teams at the Junior Pan American Women’s Hockey Championship which is scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile from August 21-28.





At the one week tournament, the top two teams will qualify for the 2021 Junior World Cup.



T&T, the sixth-ranked team, will contest the round-robin Pool B with Chile (3rd), and the USA (2nd) while top-seed Argentina, Canada ranked 4th, and fifth-ranked Uruguay will contest Pool A.



Quan Chan, a former national men’s stand-out told Guardian Media Sports on Tuesday that he used the final practice sessions leading up to the team's departure to work on some tactical aspects of their game. The team will leave T&T on Sunday.



He said: “We will be working on some key tactical aspects of the game like set plays from penalty-corners and free-hits as well as on the defensive end."



Asked about his team's tournament chances Quan Chan said that due to the pandemic it was very difficult to access any knowledge on the opposing teams apart from knowing that the USA always comes with a strong squad. He pointed out: “It’s like the first time that most of the teams will be entering competition without much knowledge on their opponents, and sometimes it can work for you and sometimes against you. But I do believe we have a pretty good chance of getting positive results boosted by the inclusion of our foreign-based quartet of the Olton-sisters Saarah, Kaitlyn and Samantha, who are all enrolled at Long Island University (LIU) along with tricky forward Felicia "Chunky" King. The quartet was at home for most of the past two months training with us, so we won't have any problems fitting right back into the team even though they have joined up with their school team for pre-season training within the last two weeks."



He added: “What is also a plus for the team is that the four players are at the same school playing together and may also have some knowledge of players from the USA team as well.”



The team is expected to have its final training session on Wednesday at the newly relayed astroturf hockey surface at the St James Police Barracks Training Ground from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.



Team:



Adrianna Camps, T’Shana Chance, Shaniah De Freitas, Chelsea Dey, Shania Gajadhar, Jamie James (goalkeeper), Felicia King, Rebekah Ngui, Samantha Olton, Saarah Olton, Kaitlyn Olton, Aaliyah O’Neil, Mia Otero, Shaniqua Paul, Naomi Sampson, Talia Seale (goalkeeper), Nicole Whiteman, Tahirah Wynne.



Reserves: Sarah Sampson (goalkeeper), Tyra Jack, Sumia Quashie.



Technical staff: Dwain Quan Chan (coach), Kimberley Wellington (manager), Jeshajah Drayton (videographer), Dr Nadine Sammy (sports psychologist), Kemba Maximim (massage therapist), Khalil Latiff (doctor).



Tournament Schedule



August 21:



Argentina vs Uruguay, 10 am

USA vs T&T, 1 pm



August 22:



Canada vs Argentina, 10 am

Chile vs USA, 1 pm



August 24:



Uruguay vs Canada, 10 am

T&T vs Chile, 1p m



August 25:



Fifth – Sixth Playoff: Third Pool A vs Third Pool B, 2.30 pm



August 27:



Semifinal:



First Pool A vs 2nd Pool B, 10.30 pm

First Pool B vs 2nd Pool A, 12.30 pm



August 28:



Third Playoff: Loser of semifinals, 10 am

Final: Winners of semifinals, 12 noon



The Trinidad Guardian