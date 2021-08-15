Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Adrian D’Souza: “Sreejesh uses his stick as if it is his third leg in one-to-one situations..”

Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

By NANDAKUMAR MARAR



MUMBAI: Adrian D’Souza noticed two changes in goalkeeper friend P R Sreejesh, use of stick under the post and as a person. The two custodians, senior and junior teammates at national hockey camps earlier, caught up in Bengaluru just before the squad left for Japan.The former, an Athens 2004 team member and standout performer for India, noticed the transformation in the latter and appreciated the rise in efficiency, sharper reactions and body language

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.