By NANDAKUMAR MARAR







MUMBAI: Adrian D’Souza noticed two changes in goalkeeper friend P R Sreejesh, use of stick under the post and as a person. The two custodians, senior and junior teammates at national hockey camps earlier, caught up in Bengaluru just before the squad left for Japan.The former, an Athens 2004 team member and standout performer for India, noticed the transformation in the latter and appreciated the rise in efficiency, sharper reactions and body language



