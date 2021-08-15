Brendon Egan





Megan Hull shows her emotion after the Black Sticks’ Olympic quarterfinal exit against the Netherlands. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



Hockey New Zealand hope disappointing Olympic campaigns won’t result in a sharp funding drop from High Performance Sport New Zealand.





Both the Black Sticks men and women underachieved in Tokyo and were unable to threaten for a medal.



Hockey NZ could pay the price when Government funding agency High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ) break down their allocations per sport following the Olympics.



HPSNZ will reassess its funding decisions after these Games, having announced in March it would move to a four-yearly core investment cycle to each National Sporting Organisation, rather than annually.



The Black Sticks women, who finished fourth at the previous two Games, lost their last three group matches after making a wonderful start. They crushed eventual silver medallists Argentina 3-0 in their opening game.



Their poor finish to group play saw them face the top seed from the other pool and world No 1, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals, who eased to a 3-0 win and went on to capture gold. The women, ranked sixth in the FIH rankings leading into Tokyo, have slipped to seventh.





The Black Sticks women rue their Olympics being over after losing 3-0 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Buda Mendes/Getty Images



Expectations were lower for the Black Sticks men, ranked eighth in the world, but they failed to make the quarterfinals, finishing fifth in their group.



Hockey NZ chief executive Anthony Crummy said there were multiple factors at play in Tokyo, including injuries to key players and a disrupted preparation from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Despite sub-par results, he believed there had been some encouraging signs and did not think it was all doom and gloom.



The Black Sticks women had demonstrated their ability in patches, but were let down by consistency. They beat silver medallists Argentina and matched it with the talented Australians, losing 1-0.



Losses to Spain and China, who New Zealand would have targeted wins against, hurt them badly.





Argentina’s Lucas Vila battles with New Zealand's David Brydon for possession in their final group game in Tokyo. Tim de Waele/Getty Images



The New Zealand men competed strongly against bronze medallists India, narrowly losing 3-2, and also pushed silver medallists Australia until late, losing 4-2.



Professional sport is all about results and the Black Sticks could not deliver in pressure moments when it counted.



Crummy was unsure if the Olympic results would have a detrimental impact on Hockey NZ’s funding from HPSNZ.



The New Zealand women received an annual core investment of $1.45 million from HPSNZ and the men $700,000.





New Zealand's Frances Davies reflects after their Olympic campaign came to an end, losing to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Buda Mendes/Getty Images



In comparison, the triumphant women's rugby sevens team, who claimed gold, received $1.2 million from HPSNZ. Canoe racing ($1.9 million annually) secured three golds through the brilliant Lisa Carrington (and Caitlin Regal in the K2 500m).



By finishing eighth at the Olympics, the Black Sticks women each receive a $25,000 PEG (performance enhancement grant) if individuals commit to the next campaign. The Black Sticks men don't qualify for the PEG for finishing outside the top eight.



“We rely on that [HPSNZ] investment. It's really important to us,” Crummy said.



“From my perspective, we're very close. When I look at the build-up we had and really limited preparation, our women for example I don't think were in camp for most of 2020, so doing stuff remotely and in small groups.



“We really reassembled in earnest in 2021 in January. You put all that together and look at what we produced against Argentina, I'm actually quite excited. We can see it.





The Black Sticks women made a brilliant start to the Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina 3-0 in their opening game. Julian Finney/Getty Images



“Clearly we'd be disappointed if just as we start to reset ourselves for the future that got hampered in any way [through a funding cut].”



While Olympic performances were an important element, Crummy was optimistic HPSNZ would take into account external factors sports were dealing with through Covid-19. What they could achieve in the next few years was important and their potential for the 2024 Olympics.



Said HPSNZ GM performance partnership Eddie Kohlhase: “We ask ‘where are your athletes, how is your environment and what are you looking to achieve in a campaign’… and then determine any investment or any other level of support.



“Some will get more, some will get less, but it’s really driven around the pathway of their athletes and where they see where they’re going.”





The Black Sticks women won their first two games in Tokyo, then lost four straight to finish the Olympics. John Minchillo/AP



Both Black Sticks teams had bright emerging talent coming through with Hope Ralph, 21, Holly Pearson, 22, and Sean Findlay, 19, three youngsters to impress at their first Olympics.



“I'm sure [Olympic results] would be part of the discussion, but equally it should be about, I would have thought, the future and where you're going and actually our ability to get there,” Crummy said.



“Hockey is a really important sport to the country. I think there’s up to 80,000 odd registered players across the country, dual gender, our playing base is 51 per cent female, 49 per cent male. We really are a family sport that takes kids right through to masters.





Youngster Sean Findlay, seen playing against India at the Tokyo Olympics, is someone the New Zealand men can build around. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



“I think we've got a really important role to play, so I'd like to think it's about how do we take that next step and those things we can do to make sure we can nail it next time. We're close. We need to keep pushing.”



Any funding hit would have a negative impact on Hockey NZ and the Black Sticks, who like every sport have dealt with challenging circumstances through the pandemic.



Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Black Sticks could easily play 30-40 games a year, but their Olympic preparations were limited to home and away matches against Australia.





Frances Davies consoles team-mate Megan Hull after New Zealand were eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics in the quarterfinals. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images



They had planned a two-week camp in Tokyo before the Olympics to adjust to the searing heat, which they struggled with, but that was scrapped due to Covid-19 risks.



“We'd have to cut our cloth and what impact that would have on the programme we'd have to assess [if there was reduced funding].



“We'll have to deal with that as it comes. I'd like to think it shouldn't necessarily be one sport exactly comparing to another. It should be about we can both offer something quite magical to the country [through the respective sports].”



AT A GLANCE:



Tough times in Tokyo:



Black Sticks women:



Played six: Won two, lost four.



Fourth in group B (eliminated in quarterfinals by the Netherlands).



Goals for: 8, goals against: 10.



Black Sticks men:



Played five: Won 1, drawn 1, lost three.



Fifth in group A (failed to make quarterfinals).



Goals for: 11, goals against: 16.



