EuroHockey Championship II Men 2021 - Day 2
Gniezno, Poland
All times GMT +2
15 Aug 2021 AUT v SUI (Pool B) 0 - 2
15 Aug 2021 SCO v UKR (Pool B) 4 - 4
15 Aug 2021 ITA v CRO (Pool A) 4 - 1
15 Aug 2021 IRL v POL (Pool A) 2 - 1
16 Aug 2021 16:45 UKR v SUI (Pool B)
16 Aug 2021 19:00 AUT v SCO (Pool B)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Croatia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Scotland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Austria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0